6 Firms Guide Energy Biz Float After Raising $260M

By Tom Fish (February 22, 2023, 4:47 PM GMT) -- Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Ltd. said on Wednesday it will start trading on the Oslo Euronext stock exchange, after the oil and gas company successfully completed an initial public offering guided by six law firms, including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS