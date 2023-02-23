Factory Mutual Wins COVID-19 Insurance Dispute At 2nd Circ.

By Brian Steele (February 23, 2023, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled that Factory Mutual Insurance Co. is not required to indemnify the global manufacturer ITT Inc. against business interruptions due to COVID-19 or cover additional health and safety measures under its "all risks" policy, marking another courtroom victory for insurance companies facing claims for virus-related losses from commercial clients....

