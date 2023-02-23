Per 7th Circ., Viamedia Says Comcast Suit 'Must Go To Trial'

By Bryan Koenig (February 23, 2023, 7:19 PM EST) -- Viamedia urged an Illinois federal judge not to nix its antitrust suit accusing Comcast of edging out Viamedia by forcing cable and satellite companies to buy Comcast's spot cable placement services, arguing that the Seventh Circuit expressly teed up the very matters at issue for trial....

