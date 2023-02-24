Gov't Urged To Revive Plans For Single UK Labor Regulator

By Ashish Sareen (February 24, 2023, 6:52 PM GMT) -- The current system for tackling employers that exploit vulnerable workers is "failing at multiple levels" and the U.K. government should revive plans to merge the country's three main enforcement bodies into a single regulator or create a brand-new entity, an industry survey has found....

