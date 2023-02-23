Tearful Murdaugh Denies Murders But Admits Lying, Theft

By Cara Salvatore (February 23, 2023, 1:22 PM EST) -- South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh took the stand Thursday to deny murdering his wife and son but admitted he lied to law enforcement about being near the crime scene shortly before the killings and separately acknowledged he stole money from his firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS