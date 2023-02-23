Shipping Cos. Say Ga. County's Oil Spill Suit Must Be Tossed

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 23, 2023, 8:59 PM EST) -- Hyundai's logistics wing and other shipping companies on Thursday urged a Georgia federal judge to toss a county's claims that they are responsible for a vehicle-carrying ship's capsize and subsequent oil spill, saying that the county failed to present claims to the companies before filing the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS