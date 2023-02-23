6th Circ. Upholds Early Win For UPS In Ky. FMLA Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 23, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- A former UPS flight crew scheduler failed to back up his accusations that the shipping giant fired him for requesting time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled on Thursday, affirming a Kentucky federal court ruling....

