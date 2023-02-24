BREAKING: Jury In Fla. Clears Bike Wheel Maker Of Copying Rival

By David Minsky (February 24, 2023, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Friday found that a Connecticut-based bike wheel maker didn't infringe on two designs made by a rival, deciding the company did not have knowledge of an existing patent by the time they launched what was described at trial as a "better, faster" new product....

