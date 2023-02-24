UK Workers Not Matching Pension Contributions To Pay Rises

By Martin Croucher (February 24, 2023, 3:53 PM GMT) -- The government should consider raising default pension contribution rates for higher earners, a think tank said on Friday, after discovering that few workers increase the share of their salary that goes toward retirement even after a major jump in their pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS