Teva, AbbVie Tell 3rd Circ. New Precedent Won't Help Buyers

By Craig Clough (February 24, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- AbbVie and Teva Pharmaceuticals pushed back Thursday after buyers of the cholesterol drug Niaspan asked the Third Circuit to consider one of its 2022 opinions before deciding whether to deny them class certification in a suit accusing the pharma companies of a pay-for-delay deal, saying the opinion actually supports denying certification....

