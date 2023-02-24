'Rust' Armorer Allowed Gun For Protection From Stalker

By Phillip Bantz (February 24, 2023, 4:24 PM EST) -- "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is charged in the on-set shooting death of a cinematographer, revealed during a court hearing Friday that she's received "very bad threats" and has a stalker, prompting a judge to let her keep a gun in her home for self-protection, over a prosecutor's adamant objections....

