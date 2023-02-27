Ga. Ruling Reveals Legal Shortcomings Of Kickback Test

By Gabriel Imperato (February 27, 2023, 4:12 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal court's recent decision addressed for the first time the apparent contradiction between the judicially created one-purpose test — involving criminal and civil enforcement actions under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute by the government and relators counsel — and compliance with criteria under the safe harbor regulations for protection from violations of the statute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS