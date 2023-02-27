FCC Staff Aims To 'Scuttle' Tegna Deal, Standard General Says

By Christopher Cole (February 27, 2023, 10:21 PM EST) -- Standard General called Monday for the full Federal Communications Commission to vote now on its planned $8.6 billion takeover of broadcaster Tegna, slamming the FCC Media Bureau's decision Friday to ask an in-house administrative law judge to review two interim questions related to the deal, a maneuver the hedge fund said would fatally delay a decision on the merger....

