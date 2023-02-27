Google Gets Quick 9th Circ. Appeal Of Play Store Class Cert.

By Matthew Perlman (February 27, 2023, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday granted Google's request to immediately appeal a ruling that certified a class of 21 million consumers in a case accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the distribution of apps on Android devices....

