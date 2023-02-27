'White Tiger' Film Producer Says India Suit Violated Contract

By Ivan Moreno (February 27, 2023, 7:33 PM EST) -- A Singapore company accused a Hollywood producer of breaching an agreement not to sue over the rights to the Netflix adaptation of "The White Tiger" novel, saying in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York state court that he broke that promise when he petitioned a court in India to block the film's release....

