Patent Case Over Battery Chips Ends In Texas

By Andrew Karpan (February 27, 2023, 9:51 PM EST) -- A promise not to sue a California chipmaker ever again is enough to end a legal fight in the Western District of Texas between an IP Edge-affiliated patent licensing business and Power Integrations, which sells chips used in Samsung phones....

