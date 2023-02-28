2 Firms Lead Online Trading Platform's $70M Share Buyback

By Tom Fish (February 28, 2023, 2:00 PM GMT) -- Plus500 Ltd. said on Tuesday it is kicking off a new share buyback program worth up to $70 million, after the online broker announced an almost 20% increase in annual profits, in a move guided by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Israeli law firm Herzog....

