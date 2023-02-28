'Cheat Code' Seller Fights Bungie's $4.4M Arbitration Award

By Lauren Berg (February 28, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- A company accused of infringing Bungie Inc.'s registered copyrights and trademarks by distributing so-called "cheat code" software for the video game Destiny 2 urged a Seattle federal judge Monday not to confirm Bungie's recent $4.4 million arbitration award, saying this isn't the proper venue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS