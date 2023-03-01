Wash. Dam Owner Agrees To Pay $1M Over Unlawful Project

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 28, 2023, 8:28 PM EST) -- Washington utility company Electron Hydro LLC and its Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer pled guilty to a gross misdemeanor violation of operating an unlawful hydraulic project and agreed to pay a historic $1 million penalty, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced....

