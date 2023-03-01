NextEra Owes $10.4M For Absent Natural Gas, Suit Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 1, 2023, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Constellation Energy Corp. unit said in a Texas county court petition that it is entitled to a $10.4 million judgment on allegations a NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary failed to exhaust all of its options when it didn't deliver the full amount of agreed-upon natural gas during Winter Storm Uri. ...

