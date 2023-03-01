BIA, Tribes Have Concerns, Recs For Hydro Dam Licensing

By Ali Sullivan (March 1, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- Tribal officials, Washington state agencies and the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs are weighing in on relicensing for the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project, detailing concerns and recommendations — such as the creation of fish passages to promote migration — in comments submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission....

