Air Taxi Co. Can't Sanction Rival Over Data Deletion In IP Row

By Craig Clough (February 28, 2023, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruled Monday against granting a sanctions motion lodged against air taxi startup Archer Aviation by competitor Wisk Aero in a trade secrets lawsuit, finding Wisk did not establish it was prejudiced by the conduct of an Archer employee who deleted electronic information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS