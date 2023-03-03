Caribbean Bank Fights £415M Tax Fraud Allegations

By William Janes (March 3, 2023, 5:24 PM GMT) -- A Caribbean bank and its former CEO have denied assisting in a £415 million ($475 million) VAT fraud as they hit back at a £280 million lawsuit brought by the creditors of a company allegedly linked to the scam....

