Marriott Slams Irvin's Discovery Request As 'Baseless Motion'

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 1, 2023, 3:56 PM EST) -- One day after asking a Texas federal judge to toss or transfer Michael Irvin's $100 million defamation suit, hotel chain Marriott International blasted the former NFL wide receiver's previous motion to expedite discovery, arguing that it "lacks any legitimate basis and is an affront to the integrity of the judicial system."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS