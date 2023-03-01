In Court Costs Case, Mich. Justices Ask About Ripple Effects

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 1, 2023, 9:31 PM EST) -- Michigan Supreme Court justices on Wednesday delved into the potential impacts of ending state courts' ability to raise money by charging criminal defendants "court costs," wondering if endorsing the idea that Michigan's trial judges might be biased due to their fundraising role would threaten to undo convictions around the state....

