Gov't To Ratify Agreement To Ease Mediation Enforcement

By Ashish Sareen (March 2, 2023, 7:21 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government announced Thursday that it would join a private international law convention that makes it easier for businesses to enforce mediated settlement agreements around the world, saying this will uphold the country's standing as a global hub for dispute resolution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS