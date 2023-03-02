Mich. AG Says She Was Among Targets Of Antisemitic Threats

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 2, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged a Michigan man for allegedly threatening to kill Jewish government officials in the state, and state Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was among those targeted....

