'Massive' FTX Asset Shortfall Emerges In Ch. 11 Probe

By Jeff Montgomery (March 2, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- Bankrupt crypto venture FTX Trading Ltd. reported a "massive" asset shortfall in the latest report on its attempt to piece together the company's holdings, finding $2.2 billion in the wallets of FTX.com but only $694 million viewed as liquid, and in some cases "totally absent" records....

