Factory Mutual Wins COVID-19 Insurance Fight At 7th Circ.

By Gina Kim (March 3, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- Stant USA isn't entitled to coverage from Factory Mutual for its COVID-19 related business interruption losses, the Seventh Circuit affirmed, finding its prior, no-coverage findings in a host of similar cases the last few years already rejected the same contentions that the automotive parts-maker advanced on appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS