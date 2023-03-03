SFO Resumes Fight With ENRC In High-Stakes Causation Trial

By Richard Crump (March 3, 2023, 9:59 PM GMT) -- Ten years after the Serious Fraud Office began investigating ENRC over suspected bribery and corruption, the agency faces a high-stakes trial Monday that will determine whether wrongdoing by its officers has tainted its ongoing probe and left it liable for millions of pounds in damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS