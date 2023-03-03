Caesars Hit With Wage Suit Over Early Clock-Out Policy In Pa.

By Renee Hickman (March 3, 2023, 4:59 PM EST) -- Caesars Entertainment has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the casino operator of failing to pay workers at a Pennsylvania casino for all the hours they worked, saying the casino used a time clock that penalized its casino floor employees for clocking out after working for more than eight hours....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS