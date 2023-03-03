Judge Slams Attys In Siding With Introducer In Fee Dispute

By William Janes (March 3, 2023, 7:39 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday took aim at the "unattractive" way a personal injury law firm sought to fight off a claim for fees from a company that passed along Lithuanian clients, branding its defense "wishful thinking bolstered by after the event attempts at rationalizing."...

