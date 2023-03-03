Judge Enters 2nd Not Guilty Plea For Girardi

By Lauraann Wood (March 3, 2023, 5:41 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge entered a not guilty plea for Tom Girardi on Friday as the disgraced former attorney prepares for a hearing to determine his ability to face fraud and contempt charges over an alleged multimillion dollar theft from clients of now-defunct Girardi Keese....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS