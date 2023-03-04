SFO Secures 1st Conviction In Construction Bribery DPA

By Christopher Crosby (March 4, 2023, 2:37 AM GMT) -- Two British companies specializing in office refurbishments have inked an agreement with the Serious Fraud Office to resolve allegations they paid bribes for contracts and one employee has pled guilty, the first time the agency has gotten an individual plea in connection with a deferred prosecution agreement. ...

