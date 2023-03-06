Ga. Gov. Names 2 Ex-Prosecutors To Fill Judge Seats

By Kelcey Caulder (March 6, 2023, 4:35 PM EST) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed two new judges to fill vacancies in Hall County State Court and the Superior Court of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, bringing in a pair of former prosecutors to take positions left open by retirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS