Judge Trims Atty's Claims Over Pay For Unfinished 9/11 Work

By Emily Lever (March 6, 2023, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has trimmed a Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP partner's claims that law firm Kreindler & Kreindler LLP stiffed him on fees for work tied to recoveries by the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and their families, but rejected a bid from the law firm to dodge the suit entirely....

