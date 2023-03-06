$54M Wolverine, 3M PFAS Settlement Nears Final Approval

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 6, 2023, 8:28 PM EST) -- A class of about 1,700 property owners living near a former Wolverine Worldwide tannery are seeking a Michigan federal judge's approval of a $54 million settlement to resolve claims the company tainted nearby groundwater with 3M-made "forever chemicals," a deal that includes $17 million in attorney fees. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS