UPMC Surgeon Wants Surgery-Suit Whistleblower Sanctioned

By Matthew Santoni (March 7, 2023, 5:47 PM EST) -- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon James Luketich asked a federal court to sanction a former colleague who blew the whistle on him and led to an $8.5 million settlement over booking and billing simultaneous surgeries, claiming the case against him had been tainted by an allegedly illegal recording....

