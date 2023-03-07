$725M Meta Data Harvesting Deal Holds Over State Concerns

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 7, 2023, 5:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied New Mexico's bid to intervene in litigation stemming from Facebook's involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal but postponed preliminary approval of Meta's $725 million deal to end the claims over concerns that states might be precluded from pursuing separate financial damages....

