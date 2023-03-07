Former Highland CEO Loses Bid To Recuse Texas Judge

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 6, 2023, 11:46 PM EST) -- The Texas federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Highland Capital Management LP has refused to recuse herself from the case at the request of the investment firm's former CEO and others, saying Monday there's no "objective" evidence of bias or animus and calling claims over her published novels a "sideshow."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS