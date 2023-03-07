Dechert Fights Magnate's Latest Bid To Ax Fraud Ruling

By Christopher Crosby (March 7, 2023, 3:24 PM GMT) -- Dechert LLP argued at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that an aviation magnate is abusing court procedure by mounting a second challenge to a $4 million judgment that found he had defrauded a Middle East sovereign wealth fund....

