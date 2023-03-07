MoJ Wins Appeal To Overturn Judges' Part-Time Status Win

By William Janes (March 7, 2023, 6:46 PM GMT) -- An appeals tribunal quashed on Tuesday a ruling that the Ministry of Justice discriminated against circuit court judges who sometimes "sit up" as High Court judges by paying them less, concluding that the lower tribunal had wrongly classed them as part-time workers....

