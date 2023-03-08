AIG Must Cover Full $32M Theft Scheme Loss, 8th Circ. Says

By Ganesh Setty (March 8, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- An AIG unit must cover agriculture giant Cargill for over $32 million it lost from an employee embezzlement scheme, not just $3 million the employee pocketed herself, the Eighth Circuit affirmed, finding her grain price misrepresentations directly caused Cargill to lose the other $29 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS