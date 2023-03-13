McDonald's Harassment Ruling And 'Mission-Critical Risk'

By Gail Weinstein, Philip Richter and Steven Epstein (March 13, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- In In re: McDonald's Corp. Stockholders Derivative Litigation, the Delaware Court of Chancery on March 1, at the pleading stage of litigation, dismissed the derivative claims brought against former and current directors of McDonald's alleging that they had failed to fulfill their duty of oversight, under the court's In re: Caremark International Inc. decision in 1996, with respect to rampant sexual harassment at the company....

