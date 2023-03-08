Texas Law Board Escapes Would-Be Atty's Autism Bias Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (March 8, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has refused to revive a discrimination lawsuit against the Texas Board of Law Examiners from an aspiring attorney who claims he was denied a law license because of his autism, saying the case could not proceed on jurisdictional grounds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS