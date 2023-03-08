EY Creates New Global Sustainability Legal Services Role

By James Mills (March 8, 2023, 4:29 PM EST) -- EY Global Law, the legal arm of the Big Four accounting firm previously known as Ernst & Young, announced Wednesday it is promoting an energy and sustainability attorney from its British-based EY UK branch to oversee legal issues relating to sustainability worldwide....

