Amazon Faces Ill. Privacy Suit For Seeking Medical Histories

By Celeste Bott (March 8, 2023, 5:47 PM EST) -- Amazon has been hit with a lawsuit in Illinois state court by current and former employees who claim the online retail giant asked them to provide a family medical history during the job application process, allegedly violating a state law barring employers from making employment decisions based on requested genetic information. ...

