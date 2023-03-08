Insurer Wins In CDS Bench Trial With Lehman Brothers

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 8, 2023, 9:52 PM EST) -- Lehman Brothers' bankrupt European unit on Wednesday lost a multiyear quest to claw back $485 million from an Assured Guaranty Ltd. unit that terminated 28 credit default swaps in 2009 during the global financial crisis, with a New York state judge finding in favor of the insurer on all counts....

