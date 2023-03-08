Lucasfilm Allegedly Reneged On Producer Job In 'Bad Faith'

By Dorothy Atkins (March 8, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Hollywood executive producer has hit Lucasfilm with a breach of contract lawsuit in California court, accusing the entertainment giant of reneging on its decision to hire her to produce its "Star Wars: The Acolyte" series "in bad faith" after she turned down Apple's competing offer to produce its "Sugar" series....

