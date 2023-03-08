Murdaugh Case Puts Rare Spotlight On 'Red Collar Crime'

By Phillip Bantz (March 8, 2023, 4:52 PM EST) -- The case of convicted double murderer and alleged fraudster Alex Murdaugh is the highest-profile example in recent history of a "red collar crime," a little-known and largely under-researched phenomenon of white collar criminals using violence to hide their financial misdeeds, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS